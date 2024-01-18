More young blood donors needed to help those like Ruby

Play Brightcove video

Report by Ann O'Connor, ITV News Granada Reports

The NHS is calling for more younger people in the North West to give blood as it is revealed that more than half of the region’s donors are now aged over 45.

Over-45s make up 51% of regular donors in the North West compared with 47% five years ago.

Ruby is nearing her second birthday but has been receiving blood transfusions every three weeks for the last year and a half.

Ruby and mum Nikki

Diagnosed with the rare mitochondrial disorder, Pearson’s syndrome, Ruby’s bone marrow doesn’t produce many red blood cells and leaves her weak. The transfusions “totally reinvigorate her,” says Ruby’s mum, Nikki.

Nationally, older people account for 51% of the donor population, having overtaken 17-44-year-olds this year for the first time since 2018.

Meanwhile, the proportion of the youngest donors has shrunk, with only half as many 17-24-year-olds in England giving blood now compared with five years ago.

NHS Blood and Transplant has revealed the statistics as it calls for more younger people to become lifesavers in 2024 in the latest phase of its Giving Types campaign.

It is calling on 17 to 35-year-olds to make a ‘no sweat, feel good’ start to the year - giving blood - that will easily slot into their lives alongside even the most committed exercise regime.

Leanne Johnson, a 34-year-old marketing manager from Stockport, began donating two years ago and wishes she had started when she was younger.

She has donated at Norfolk House Donor Centre in Manchester city centre and at mobile sessions in community venues near to where she lives.

Leanne says the donation process is easy and simple.

Dr Jo Farrar, Chief Executive of NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “Because lifesaving blood only has a short shelf life, we need to constantly collect it and need a steady stream of new donors.

“For the first time in five years, we have more donors who are aged over 45 than under, so it has never been more important for younger people to become lifesavers by giving blood.

NHS Blood and Transplant’s Giving Types campaign encourages people who give in big and little ways – such as giving up a seat on a train or raising money for charity - to consider becoming a blood donor.

Register as a blood donor and book your first appointment via the GiveBloodNHS app or at www.blood.co.uk If you can’t find an appointment straight away please book for further in the future. Your blood will still help to save lives then.

