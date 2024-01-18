MPs hold minute’s silence to commemorate Sir Tony Lloyd

Play Brightcove video

MPs meet at the House of Commons to hold a silence for Sir Tony Lloyd

The House of Commons has observed a minute’s silence in memory of Sir Tony Lloyd.

The 73-year-old died on Wednesday only days after announcing that he was suffering from an incurable form of leukaemia.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said on Thursday: “Our sympathies are with his family and friends.

"He will be sadly missed from all sides of the House.”

Veteran Labour MP for Rochdale Sir Tony Lloyd died after announcing a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Sir Tony was first elected to represent Stretford in 1983 and also served as MP for Manchester Central following boundary changes.

During his second stint in the Commons, Sir Tony represented Rochdale since 2017.

MPs will have a chance to pay further tributes to Sir Tony at a later date, Sir Lindsay confirmed.

