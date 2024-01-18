Play Brightcove video

Drone footage of Castletown in the Isle of Man

Schools in the Isle of Man remain open on Thursday, 18 January, despite widespread snowfall and icy conditions overnight.

The A18 Mountain Road and West Baldwin Road have been closed due to snow and ice, but all other roads remain open.

Up to 3cm of snow was predicted overnight on lower levels of the island. Credit: Just Lee Photography - Isle of Man

Several flights to and from the island have been cancelled, with the Easyjet flight from Gatwick being the only flight that has landed and taken off.

All Loganair flights due to take-off this morning are cancelled, with Ronaldsway Airport warning that continued disruption 'may occur' due to the snow on the runway.

Ronaldsway Airport has warned of continued disruption through the day due to snow on the runway. Credit: David Skinner

Manx Care say there will be 'no disruption' to appointments or clinics, but this could change if conditions worsen through the day.

Isle of Man Transport has warned that buses will not be running through Ballaragh at this time, but all other services are operating as normal.

Snow in Port Erin on the south-west coast of the Isle of Man. Credit: Joanne Jordan

An amber weather warning was put in place by the Ronaldsway Met Office last night, with 5cm of snow predicted on higher ground.

The warning remains in place until 15:00 on Thursday.