A prison officer has been moved off a wing at Salford's Forest Bank prison after colleagues complained of an alleged 'inappropriate relationship' with a jailed former police officer.

The female guard is said to have become very close to James Riley, 28, who was jailed last week for 16 years for attempting to murder his girlfriend.

A source at the privately-run prison told the Manchester Evening News that Riley benefitted from a series of perks behind bars including a job and extra time out of his cell.

The prison officer who allegedly arranged the perks was moved to another wing following complaints by colleagues, the newspaper reported.

A spokesperson for HMP Forest Bank said they were 'conducting all relevant enquiries'.

HMP Forest Bank in Salford Credit: MEN Media

It's understood prison colleagues had complained about the alleged relationship in light of Riley's history of violence against a woman.

The ex-Lancashire Police officer, attacked his girlfriend after she decided to leave him.

He strangled her for two minutes in their Premier Inn hotel room in Manchester, leaving her with a serious brain injury, before putting a bag on her head and then calling his parents.

He only called 999 ten minutes later.

James Riley was jailed for 16 years.

Riley fled the scene before being eventually arrested about five hours later in West Yorkshire.

Riley later admitted one count of attempted murder and received 16 years in jail.

Sodexo's contract to run the prison ends on 19 January 2025.

