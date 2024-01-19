The family of young Runcorn woman who died in a Cheshire prison have described her death as "incomprehensible and devastating" after a coroner ruled she took her own life whilst noting failings in her care.

Victoria Davies, area coroner for Cheshire said the death of Annelise Sanderson, 18 at Styal Prison in December 2020 was a tragic loss. It's thought Annelise, from Runcorn, was the youngest person to die in a women's prison for 20 years.

The coroner said she would not be writing a report to prevent future deaths after she felt reassured the various organisations involved had introduced new processes and "tightened up" existing procedures.

In a statement read outside Cheshire Coroner's court in Warrington by solicitor Amy Ooi, her family said: "Annelise was a loving daughter, sister, niece, aunt and friend. She was not just another prison number. She was bright, and cheeky, and complicated.

"She liked to make people laugh. But she was also a vulnerable person, who faced serious difficulties with her mental health. When she entered HMP Styal, she had only just turned 18. You could tell from just looking at her she was still a child."Her death has been incomprehensible and devastating, and we think it could have been prevented. Over the course of this week we have seen for ourselves how Annelise was treated in prison; she was just another number to them.

"Her mental health issues were seen as bad behaviour, and when she withdrew into herself she was just left to her own devices. She fell through the cracks despite asking for help from people who should have kept her safe. The past few days have been painful and enraging."

Annelise died at HMP Styal, Cheshire. Credit: MEN Media

Annelise was arrested in June 2020, shortly after turning 18. She'd been seen trying to harm herself at a petrol station and had attacked some emergency workers when they'd tried to intervene.

Annelise was subsequently sentenced to 52 weeks and sent to HMP Styal.

A safety plan was put in place three days into her custodial term when she was identified as at risk of suicide or self-harm.

Miss Sanderson, who also had alcohol and drug issues, was recorded as displaying "bizarre behaviour" when she arrived on June 26 at HMP Styal when strict Covid-19 restrictions were in place.

The plan was closed eight days later after it was noted that Miss Sanderson appeared "settled", the court heard.

Mental health nurses noted she "engaged very, very well" at her first proper face-to-face assessment in August as Miss Sanderson spoke of goals she wanted to achieve when leaving custody.

She was discharged from the mental health team on December 17, five days before her death.

The teenager was initially due to be released on Christmas Eve but had four weeks added to her sentence for a separate matter.

Miss Sanderson told staff she was "not bothered" about the delay and said "it is what it is and I just have to get on with it".

The inquest heard that Miss Sanderson became upset on December 21 following a row on the phone with her girlfriend.

But former inmate, Kerry Burgin said Miss Sanderson later asked her to practice a dance routine they were due to perform on Boxing Day.

She told the court Miss Sanderson was the "life and soul" of their dormitory" and that her death was a "complete shock".

Noting the circumstances of her death, the jury stated: "It is worth noting that the coronavirus pandemic was prevalent during the entirety of Annelise's time at HMP.

"This impacted a number of procedures and activities.

"There appears to be a lack of communication, accessibility and recording of records."

Since Miss Sanderson's death the mental health budget for HMP Styal had tripled to £1.5 million, Cheshire Coroner's Court heard.

Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust had also introduced a new key worker system which includes weekly welfare checks for more complex prisoners.

Coroner Ms Davies said: "I am reassured since Annelise's death that organisations have put in place new processes and tightened up those that were already in existence.

"This was a tragic loss of a young life, of someone who was determined to stay out of prison forever when she got out and was hopeful for the future.

"My sincere hope is that future prisoners will be better supported."