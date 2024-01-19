Extend damp and mould safeguards to private rented sector – MPs

Safeguards to protect tenants in social housing from damp and mould in the wake of the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak in Rochdale should be considered for the private rented sector too, MPs have said.

Landlords in social housing would be obliged to make emergency repairs within 24 hours under proposals announced earlier this month as part of Awaab’s Law.

The legislation is named after Awaab Ishak, who died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by prolonged exposure to mould in his home.

Awaab died before his second birthday. Credit: Family photograph

The proposals also state that social landlords would be required to investigate hazards within 14 days and start fixing them within a further seven days.

The measures, which are out for consultation, have been welcomed in a report by the House of Commons’ Health and Social Care Committee but MPs suggested the Government should consider extending the safeguards to the private rental sector.

The report, published on Friday, 19 January, said while an estimated 0.2% of properties in the social rented sector have a category one – considered the most dangerous level – damp or mould hazard, the figure is at around 3.6% of properties in the private rented sector.

The report adds: "It is welcome that the Government has proposed measures to protect social sector tenants from the worst impacts of unhealthy homes, via the implementation of ‘Awaab’s law’.

" We recommend that the Government act quickly on the outcome of its consultation on this topic for social sector tenants.

" It should also consider how similar safeguards could be extended to tenants in the private rented sector who are affected by housing hazards, such as damp and mould, that can pose an immediate danger to health."

The consultation on Awaab’s Law proposes that social housing landlords who fail to act on issues within the stated timeframe can be taken to court where they might be ordered to pay compensation to tenants.

The MPs’ report states that private rentals “contribute disproportionately to both the total number of poor quality homes and the costs that poor housing causes to the NHS”.

