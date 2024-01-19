Greater Manchester Police have confirmed missing Luke Howe, 14, has been found dead in the River Bollin in Hale.

Luke was reported missing from Hale at around 6.30pm on Thursday 18 January 2024.

He was described by police as "very vulnerable" due to having learning difficulties.

Searches for Luke began that evening and continued into Friday 19 January, focusing on the River Bollin in Hale and River Mersey in South Manchester.

GMP say Luke's body was sadly found in the water early this afternoon.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Search teams in the River Bollin on Friday 19 January Credit: MEN

Detective Inspector Rick Lees, of GMP’s Trafford Division, said: "Our condolences are with Luke’s loved ones, his friends and family in what is a truly awful time.

"This is a tragic case of a young teenager who has sadly died in terrible circumstances and our thoughts remain with Luke’s family.

"Luke’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and ask for their privacy to be respected while they grieve their loss.

"I would like to praise the work that officers and emergency services personnel put in to try and find Luke. This was a complex search in difficult conditions, and their work is appreciated.

"I would also like to thank the members of the public who helped with the search or shared our appeal. Your help in responding to this incident is hugely appreciated."