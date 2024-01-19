A new walking trail that uses your phone as a guide has launched in Greater Manchester.

The GM Ringway is 20 stages over 200 miles that are all connected by public transport, you can join them straight from a train station, tram stop or bus stop.

It covers all ten boroughs of Manchester, and takes in some of Manchester's most iconic landscapes including the Peak District and the Pennines.

The routes also pass by 40 listed buildings, 13 museums and 14 ancient monuments.

This map shows the walking routes around Greater Manchester. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Andrew Read, GM Ringway’s project lead, said: "There's such good transport with the train, tram and bus links that we could use that to create a fantastic walking trail, really varied scenery and heritage.

"We've done it so each stage, starts and finishes with a transport link, so you don't need a car to get to and from there.

“We hope this will encourage people to explore some of the most beautiful parts of Greater Manchester."

Walkers can use a free app to access the map. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

In order to access the walks, users can download Go Jauntly which is a free app that shows them where all the trails are and just how they can be accessed, designed to appeal to all.

The app also includes ten shorter GM Ringway ’Short Adventures’, one for each borough, including several step-free routes, enabling everyone to sample the trail.

"I'm not a great map reader, and I think there are quite a few people like me. So what we wanted to do was break down the barriers to walking, so you can preview if it's muddy, steep or if there's toilets en route to really help make walking as easy as possible," said Hana Sutch, CEO and Co-Founder of Go Jauntly.

This hopes to encourage more people to walk and be more active across the borough.

"The benefits of getting outside are endless you make friends, lowering your blood pressure," said Tracey Lamb from Be Well Wigan.

"It takes 7 seconds for your mental health improve by going outside of your front door so why not go out and make yourself feel good."