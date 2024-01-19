Wirral schools chat to scientists in the Antarctic

Around 80 students from six Wirral schools have ‘live linked’ with researchers onboard polar research vessel, RSS Sir David Attenborough, while they are deployed in Antarctica.

The students spoke to researcher Sophie who said it's important to get the next generation of scientists coming through. And Emily, who's from Skelmersdale.

The young people were be given a ‘virtual tour’ of the ship and find out about its construction at Birkenhead’s Cammell Laird shipyard before connecting live to two researchers onboard the vessel - popularised as ‘Boaty McBoatface’ during the vote to name it - to ask questions about the work they are doing, the environment they work in and much more.

They were also shown a promo video which shows how important the work of the RSS Sir David Attenborough is.

The aim of the event is two-fold - the students are all part of the eco-schools programme, so have a general awareness of climate emergency / environmental issues already, although they will learn a lot from speaking directly to the researchers.

So it is educational, but it is also to show the students what a career in science, research or even shipbuilding at their world-famous local shipbuilders might look like.