Relatives of Luke Howe have launched a fundraising campaign for his school so that 'something positive' will come from his tragic death.

Luke, 14, went missing from his grandparents' home in Hale, Trafford, just before 6.15pm on Thursday, January 18.

His body was found after extensive searches of the nearby River Bollin on Friday afternoon.

Luke had been described by police as "very vulnerable" due to having learning difficulties.

Now his sister and aunt have launched a GoFundMe page to fundraise for his school, Brentwood College, in his memory.

Writing on the page, his aunt Jessica Howe said: "Brentwood is an outstanding school for SEND pupils with additional needs and we are hoping to fundraise for new soft play for the school."

She added: "In his sister’s words, there was nothing he loved more."

Within hours of the page going live almost £5,000 had been donated.

