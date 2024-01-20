Funding grant aims to help save crumbling 600-year-old hall

Play Brightcove video

Report by Andrew Fletcher, ITV News Granada Reports

More than £350,000 has been awarded to help the restoration of historic Hopwood Hall near Rochdale.

The Hopwood Foundation has been awarded the grant to ramp-up essential repairs and improve the experience for visitors.

Hopwood, a Grade II* listed building in Middleton, fell into disrepair in the 1980s, and is currently on Historic England's At Risk register.

Hollywood director Hopwood DePree is spearheading the restoration scheme - hoping save his crumbling ancestral home from ruin.

The American actor, writer and film director only became aware of the Hall - of which he shares his name - after researching his ancestry online.

He soon discovered family tales about an 'English castle' were not from the pages of a Hollywood script, but in fact, his ancestors had built and lived at Hopwood Hall for generations.

Hopwood DePree swapped Los Angeles for Rochdale to undertake the work. Credit: Hopwood Foundation

Mr DePree, Chair of the Hopwood Foundation says: “This grant and the application for which has been many hours in the making - is such a tremendous result.

"It is a huge boost for our mission and is a testament to the total dedication by local volunteers and wider constituencies to revive this incredible historic property.”

He added: “When I started my mission to save Hopwood Hall, back in 2013 I knew that it would take a bit of a miracle given the task at hand, but that’s what dreams are made of and together we are now well on the way to achieving those dreams.”

The current owner of Hopwood Hall is Rochdale Council, however, an exclusive agreement has been established with Mr DePree to allow him to facilitate a plan to save the building and then take possession of the property to bring it to fruition.

The Hall was originally built in 1426. Credit: Hopwood Hall

The Heritage Lottery Fund grant of £250,000 is being supported by Rochdale Borough Council with an additional £100,000 match funding - bringing the total to £350,000.

Councillor Danny Meredith, cabinet member for regeneration and housing at Rochdale Borough Council, said: “We fully support the work of the Hopwood Foundation and we are keen see this important piece of Middleton’s history restored and brought back into use, that’s why we have put £100,000 into the funding bid to further support this project.”

The money will be used to make the hall safe and accessible by installing temporary flooring throughout the ground floor and to renovate a welcome centre at the Hall which will include a community area with refreshments, a mini-theatre, and a gift shop showcasing local goods, crafts and artwork.

Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “Investing in heritage means investing in the community it belongs to, which is why we’re thrilled to award this grant for the restoration of Hopwood Hall. Thanks to National Lottery players, this amazing heritage building will be restored to its former glory, safeguarding its future so that local people and visitors from further afield can enjoy it for years to come.”