Murder probe launched over man who died 15 years after being stabbed

Detectives in Bury are asking for help to solve a murder which resulted from an assault that took place 15 years ago.

Christopher Linton, 40, died on May 30 last year from medical complications believed to be linked to a stabbing in October 2008.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have now launched a murder investigation into Mr Linton's death.

The assault took place in the early hours of 4 October 2008 after Mr Linton left the now-demolished Derby Arms pub in Bury, Greater Manchester.

While walking along Bolton Road, he began talking to two women near the Blockbuster video store. The two women then got into a black car with two men, and as Mr Linton continued to speak to them, he was stabbed in the neck by one of the men.

Mr Linton suffered life-threatening injuries from the stabbing but managed to make his way back to the Derby Arms to seek help. There, he received first aid treatment and called an ambulance.

He was taken to hospital, where he was given life-saving treatment, but he never fully recovered from the stabbing. Last May, Mr Linton was admitted to Fairfield General Hospital but he tragically died a few days later on May 30.

Mr Linton's mother, Tracey McLeod, said her son had a 'heart of gold' and left behind his own son who he dearly loved.

She is urging anyone with information about the stabbing to come forward - and help the family get 'closure'.

Ms McLeod said: “My son Christopher, who liked to go by the name of Chris, lost his life on May 30, 2023 at Fairfield Hospital when he was just 40 years old.

"Chris was kind-hearted and always put others before himself. He had a heart of gold, he was funny, loving, and most of all caring, and he had a fantastic personality.

"Chris touched the heart strings of everyone who met him: family, friends, colleagues, and strangers. Chris had a son he loved so very much but now his son has lost his father.

"Chris was a son, grandson, nephew, brother, uncle, father and brother-in-law. His greatest achievement was becoming an RAC inspector, which he was very proud of and his family was incredibly proud of him.

"Words cannot describe the pain and trauma that Chris’ death has had on our family. The pain and sadness is with us all day and night and it doesn’t go away. I am pleading as a mother for help from the public. Please help us as a family get some closure from the grief we are going through.

"Chris was brutally stabbed in the neck 15 years ago, and the people involved left my son for dead. This happened at the back of Blockbusters on Bolton Road. Please come forward with any information to help a devastated family and help my son Chris to rest in peace.”

Following the stabbing, GMP launched a criminal investigation. Two men were arrested, but no one was charged in connection with the assault.

The force then launched a murder probe following Mr Linton's death last May and officers have made a fresh appeal for anyone with details about the attack to report what they know and help to finally solve the investigation.

Detective Inspector Alex Wilkinson, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, added: “Chris was an innocent victim of an unprovoked and terrible attack that tragically resulted in his death. Although Chris passed away years after the incident took place, this has not lessened the impact on his family who have had to watch the person they love pass away from an act of senseless violence.

"Chris’ family remain at the forefront of this investigation, and we will continue supporting them with specialist officers. Despite the passage of time between Chris’ death and the attack on him, the investigation team remains determined to identify the person or persons responsible and bring them to justice.

"I would like to appeal to anyone with any information about the assault to do the right thing and contact police. The information you have could be the piece we need to solve this investigation and finally bring some closure to a grieving family.”