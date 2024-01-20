A Merseyside Police officer resigned before she could be sacked after being convicted of assault and criminal damage.Former PC Kia Pulford Stone was charged after two separate incidents in Wigan, Greater Manchester, on March 4 and March 16 last year.

The serving officer had attacked Leah Speakman and then damaged her car.

Pulford Stone, from Wigan, pleaded guilty to both charges and was dealt with at Manchester Magistrates' Court last October.

After the criminal case was concluded, Merseyside Police's Professional Standards Department held an accelerated misconduct hearing earlier this month, chaired by Chief Constable Serena Kennedy.CC Kennedy concluded Pulford Stone would have been sacked for gross misconduct had she remained on the force.

In a decision notice posted by the force, CC Kennedy wrote: "The evidence in this case is incontrovertible and this was not a one-off occasion – the victim was subjected to an assault and then damage was caused to her car.

"As a result, I am satisfied that former officer Pulford Stone has breached the standards of professional behaviour, namely discreditable conduct."The communities of Merseyside should quite rightly be able to have trust and confidence that the officers and staff working for Merseyside Police not only uphold the law but also abide by the law.

"The former officer has completely disregarded the standards expected both by the force and the communities of Merseyside by committing and being convicted of a criminal offence."

The decision means Pulford Stone's name will be added to the College of Policing Barred List, prohibiting her from working in any policing role in the UK.Detective Superintendent Cheryl Rhodes, from Merseyside's Professional Standards Department, said: “It is only right that the communities of Merseyside have trust and confidence in all our officers and staff that they will abide by the law as well as upholding it."Merseyside Police is committed to ensuring that everyone meets the high expectations of the public and when they don’t we will take robust action."Our officers are the public face of Merseyside Police and it is vital that our communities feel confident that we will hold officers and staff to account when required."Merseyside Police rightly takes a zero-tolerance approach to anyone who commits assault or causes criminal damage.

"The unacceptable action of individuals will not be allowed to damage the good name built up by the vast majority of our officers and staff who do an exemplary job and work day in, day out to ensure that all of our communities are protected.”

