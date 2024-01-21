Liverpool's Natasha Jonas retains IBF title after split decision win

Natasha Jonas (left) poses with Mikaela Mayer after winning the IBF Welterweight Title bout Credit: Press Association

Natasha Jonas was pushed to the limit but retained her IBF welterweight crown with a razor-thin split decision victory over American rival Mikaela Mayer in a thriller in Liverpool.

Jonas started strongly in the first defence of the world title she won by defeating Kandi Wyatt last July but Mayer was the busier of the two in several exchanges.

It was an all-action affair but, despite being left with a cut below her left eye, Jonas was given the nod 96-94 and 96-95 as a third judge sided with Mayer 97-93.

Natasha Jonas celebrates her win. Credit: Press Association

Tasha raised her arm aloft at the final bell and indicated 2024 will be her final year in the sport.

The 39-year-old has won six fights in a row since losing on points to long-time rival Katie Taylor in May 2021, becoming a unified world light-middleweight champion before stepping down to reign at 147lbs.

She told Sky Sports: “Unfortunately I can’t be around forever, this is probably my last year in boxing and we want to make it the best chapter of the book.”

