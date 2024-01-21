Oldham Mountain Rescue Team spent three hours saving an injured hiker who had slipped on ice.

The woman suffered a fractured ankle in the incident at Dean Rocks, near Dovestones, Greenfield at lunchtime on Saturday.

The team were called by police and tracked the casualty down using specialist PhoneFIND technology to establish her exact location.

They soon had a group of 15 team members on site, including a Casualty Carer, attending to the injured woman.

A helicopter was called to lift her to safety because the route out was too hazardous for a stretcher rescue.

Oldham Mountain Rescue Team (OMRT) team leader Rob Tortoishell said:”Huge thanks to the casualty's friends, who did all the right things by carrying extra clothing and keeping her warm while waiting for help to arrive. “Thanks also to the team from Humberside for the helicopter; the ice on the paths was treacherous and would have made carrying the stretcher down a tricky undertaking.”

