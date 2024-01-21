Play Brightcove video

Video by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Elaine Willcox

Chorley businesswoman Suzy Orr has marked another milestone in her breast cancer treatment.

After three months of gruelling chemotherapy she is having 10 daily sessions of radiotherapy.

Suzy was diagnosed with breast cancer last June after a routine mammogram.

Since then she has invited ITV Granada Reports cameras to film every step of her treatment, in the hope of encouraging more women to get checked.

30% of women in the North West do not attend their routine mammogram appointments.

The take up rate is particularly low in the Asian and Afro-Caribbean communities.

Suzy Orr is having targeted radiotherapy in her breast to destroy any cancerous cells Credit: ITV Granada

Suzy has to lie completely still, naked from the waist for the targeted radiotherapy treatment.

She wanted to show what happened during the treatment to take away some of the fear for those who may need it and to highlight the success of mammogram screening.

She said: "I know that women are going to their mammogram appointments because they have seen this, so it looks like the message is getting through".

"My cancer wasn't visible to the naked eye. I had no lumps or bumps, the cancer would have been growing, without me even knowing if I had not gone for the mammogram. Please if you get invited for a mammogram people go to the appointment."

After surgery to remove the lump and chemotherapy at Chorley's Breast Care Unit, Suzy is having daily radiotherapy at The Rosemere Cancer Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital.

Specialist equipment which was paid for by the hospital's fundraising appeal uses surface guided radiotherapy.

Lisa Laws, Principal Therapeutic Radiographer said: "The Rosemere Cancer Centre raised £1.6 million for this surface guided equipment."

"It allows us to line Suzy up without using tattoos, which is quite a psychological reminder of the treatment. It's an amazing piece of equipment which has vastly improved the treatment for our patients."

Suzy ringing the bell at Chorley Hospital to mark the end of her chemotherapy treatment Credit: ITV Granada

Just days before Christmas, Suzy rang the bell to make the end of her chemotherapy, she will ring it again at the end of her latest treatment.

"It's not just the end of my radiotherapy, it's the end of all my treatment so I will ring that bell blooming hard. I'm planning a skydive to raise more funds for Boot Out Breast Cancer."

Suzy Orr's operation to remove cancerous tumour in her breast

Suzy is an ambassador for the charity which has raised almost £1.4 million to provide state- of-the-art diagnostic equipment for the NHS.

She's planning to do a skydive to celebrate 'booting out cancer' and to raise more funds after the equipment helped save her life.

Suzy's fundraising page for Boot Out Breast Cancer.