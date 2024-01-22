Passengers were 'stuck on the runway' after a Ryanair flight from Manchester to Dublin was forced to divert 500 miles away to Paris.

The flight, which was initially due to land at Dublin International Airport at around 3.30pm, on Sunday 21 January, was already delayed by an hour when leaving Manchester Airport.

However, due to 'dangerous' Storm Isha winds, which hit gusts of 90mph in some areas, the plane was forced to circle over the Irish Sea multiple times before aborting its landing and instead flying 500 miles to Paris Beauvais-Tille Airport, landing shortly before 5.30pm.

Dublin International Airport had already issued a public warning about possible flight cancellations, delays and a stream of aborted landings, with numerous other flights diverting to Manchester and other airports across the country.

The flight was diverted to Paris. Credit: Flight Radar 24/MEN Media

Two hours later, at 7.30pm on Sunday, one passenger on board the Ryanair flight said those on board were still stuck on the runway in Paris.

Nicola Bardon, who was among those on board, told the Manchester Evening News that the situation was a 'nightmare' and that that passengers remained sitting on the plane for hours after landing, but that spirits remained high.

She said: "There was a big laugh from the passengers when the pilot informed us of Paris initially. One person yelled 'Welcome to Pari, would prefer to be in Kerry'. We have now been on the runway for over two hours with no information since just after we landed."

A number of other flights were forced to divert to other airports due to Storm Isha winds on Sunday, with a number of other flights cancelled from UK airports, including Manchester.

Ryanair has been approached for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...