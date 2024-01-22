Four men have been found guilty of violent disorder after a protest outside a hotel housing asylum seekers.

Three police officers were injured and a police van was set on fire during a demonstration, said to have been organised by the English Defence League, outside Suites Hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside, on 10 February 2023.

Brian McPadden, 61, Thomas Mills, 47, Paul Lafferty, 42, and Jonjo O'Donoghue, 21, have all been found guilty at Liverpool Crown Court after jurors deliberated for six hours and 15 minutes.

A fifth defendant, Daniel Fulham, 39, was found not guilty of violent disorder and of a lesser offence of abusive or threatening behaviour with intent to provoke violence.

The court was adjourned after Mills suffered an epileptic seizure in the dock.

One of the men found guilty was caught on body cam footage standing in front of a burning police van. Credit: MEN Media

During the trial, the court heard police were made aware a protest was expected to take place outside the hotel providing temporary accommodation for asylum seekers.

There was “ill feeling” in the local area after a video shared on social media appeared to show an asylum seeker asking a girl, 15, for her phone number and a kiss, the court heard.

The jury was told social media posts were made about the planned demonstration and leaflets were delivered.

Detective Constable David Williams told the court at around 7pm a large group of people arrived at the scene on foot.

He said: “At that time it seemed that tensions changed somewhat.”

Footage showed crowds chanting “get them out” and throwing fireworks at a cordon of police officers, as a police van burned.

One police officer needed hospital treatment and another two suffered less serious injuries.

Flames at scene of protest at the Suites Hotel in Knowsley Credit: ITV Granada

During the trial, the court heard how Brian McPadden, of Kirkby, Merseyside, could be seen on body-worn camera footage pointing towards the hotel and could be heard saying: “We protect our own, youse are not from Kirkby, we are. These are twats, the lot of them.”

Footage filmed through an officer’s riot shield showed McPadden, wearing black shorts and a black coat, standing in front of the burning police van.

Martyn Walsh, prosecuting, said he could be heard saying: “They better not leave that place in the next few days because they’ll be dead. Every Friday we’ll be here.”

Thomas Mills, of Kirkby, was seen standing on top of a police van holding a banner which said: “Let’s shout, get them out.”

The court heard how Mr Mills "played an important role in the violence and is encouraging others to behave violently.”

Paul Lafferty, of Kirkby, was seen pointing towards police and shouting “you f****** bullies”.

Mr Walsh said Jonjo O’Donoghue, of Liverpool city centre, was seen on footage lighting fireworks and firing them at police officers.

McPadden was heard in the footage saying: “We protect our own, youse are not from Kirkby, we are. These are twats, the lot of them.”

There was no evidence that any of the defendants were members of a far-right group.

Five other men pleaded guilty to violent disorder at earlier hearings and have not yet been sentenced.

Seven youths, aged between 13 and 17, have been sentenced after they admitted violent disorder.

Six were given referral orders and one was fined.

Jared Skeete, 19, was sentenced to three years’ detention last April after he pleaded guilty to violent disorder, having thrown fireworks and snorted ketamine while shouting abuse at police.

Cheryl Nicholls, 44, Nicola Elliott, 52, and Jennifer Knox, 41, were found not guilty of violent disorder halfway through the trial for “insufficient evidence”.