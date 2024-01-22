Police and forensics have swarmed a road in Kirkby after a woman was found dead in a house.

Officers were called to reports of a woman having been found unconscious in a house on Roughwood Drive at around 5.20pm on Sunday 21 January.

The woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.

At present, her death is being treated as unexplained.

Officers at the scene of the death. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Merseyside Police Chief Inspector Colin Dyer said: "We are carrying out a number of lines on enquiry as we seek to establish what has taken place.

"Witness enquiries are being carried out in the local area and we are examining local CCTV and Ring doorbell footage to build a picture of what has happened.

"We would ask anyone who was in the area of Roughwood Drive this afternoon who saw or heard anything to contact us as a matter of urgency."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...