Video report by ITV Granada Reports journalist Jennifer Buck.

A sub postmistress claims she still has to cover shortfalls created by the faulty Post Office Horizon system which saw hundreds of people jailed across the UK.

Jane Bostock-Gibson says she was "brainwashed" by the company into thinking gaps in her accounts were caused by her "pressing the wrong button".

The 56-year-old, who owns Hightown Post Office in Congleton, says she has spent thousands plugging gaps which she believes have been created by the faulty software.

Jane, who has owned the branch for eight years, is currently under investigation over a £500 shortfall in her lottery returns.

However, she is refusing to pay after hearing about the ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which has highlighted the nationwide issue.

The ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office highlighted the Horizon scandal. Credit: ITV

She said: "It's two weeks wages for me. It's too much money. I knew I'd put the money in. The tills are correct, I can't do anymore."

"From day one, I walked in here there was always a problem", she continued.

"You have a trainer with you for two weeks and he used to say it was me who couldn't concentrate enough and was pressing the wrong buttons.

"Sometimes there's big amount of money missing and sometimes there's small amounts missing. But every time you feel like it's your obligation to the Post Office.

"You have to put the money back in - and that's how life has been."

Jane says she is currently under investigation for a £500 shortfall in her lottery returns.

What is Horizon and is the software still being used by the Post Office?

The Horizon scandal saw more than 700 sub postmasters and sub postmistresses handed criminal convictions after Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon software made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.

But despite previous problems with the system, the company is still using the system, but not in the same form used by the sub-postmasters who were taken to court due to faults.

The current version was brought in from 2017. During the group litigation, it was found the newer system was robust, relative to comparable systems.

A new IT "cloud-based system" is currently in the works to integrate in the future, and postmasters are being included in its development.

It is unclear when this new system will be rolled out

Since Jane took over the Congleton branch, she says there have been issues with the system - but it was not until she saw it on TV that she felt strong enough to speak up.

"I've only started raising the issue after Mr Bates vs The Post Office", she explains, "otherwise you end up having an auditor who comes in.

"We've got nothing to hide but you have to close down for half a day or a full day, which I can't afford."

Jane, 56, admits she has become "depressed and frustrated" with the situation. She says she is unable to go on holiday as all of her spare cash goes back into the business.

"I wouldn't like to say how much I've lost," she said. "I'm just doing this for the postmasters who daren't speak out and make people aware of how much they are suffering.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We are very sorry to hear of the experience our postmistress for Hightown Post Office is having at the moment.

"There have been several versions of Horizon since its introduction in 1999 and the current version of the system, introduced from 2017, was found in the group litigation to be robust, relative to comparable systems.

"Our dedicated Area Manager has been in recent contact over the phone with the postmistress to discuss her issues and talk through what support is available and we are following up.”

Jane has owned Hightown Post Office for eight years. Credit: ITV News

A spokesperson from Fujitsu Group said: "The Fujitsu Group regards this matter with the utmost seriousness and offers its deepest apologies to the sub-postmasters and their families.

"The UK statutory public Inquiry, to which our UK subsidiary is providing full cooperation, is examining complex events that have unfolded over many years, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to this cooperation.

"Based on the findings of the Inquiry, we will also be working with the UK government on the appropriate actions, including contribution to compensation.

"The Fujitsu Group hopes for a swift resolution that ensures a just outcome for the victims."

