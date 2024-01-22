Strong winds caused by Storm Isha has seen the front of a building collapse onto a road in Oldham town centre.

Fire crews and police officers were called to Yorkshire Street around 4:30pm on 21 January, after reports a building could cave in.

A section of the road was closed off to allow inspections to be carried out, but overnight the front of the building gave way as the gusts from the storm continued.

Oldham Councillor Chris Goodwin, cabinet member for neighbourhoods, says a structural engineer will now review the condition of the building.

A section of Yorkshire Street is currently closed. Credit: MEN Media

He said: "Our Building Control team and the fire service attended the property on Sunday and made the area safe. Overnight the façade of the building fell onto the closed off area."The council has contacted the owner and has arranged for a structural engineer to attend today to review the state of the building.

"Once this review has been carried out we hope works will be carried out quickly so the street can be reopened."

The building which was previously an opticians is believed to have been empty. The public has been urged to avoid the area while works are continuing.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service says one fire engine and a Technical Response Unit were called to the building.

A spokesperson for the Service said: "Crews arrived quickly at the scene. Firefighters are using timber saws and lighting to make the building safe.

"Firefighters have been in attendance for around an hour and forty minutes and are still at the scene."

