ITV Granada Reports correspondent Mel Barham met the family desperate for their missing dog.

A 'devastated' family, whose beloved therapy dog went missing more than eight weeks ago, say their world just stopped when he disappeared.

Cooper, the red cocker spaniel, jumped over a garden fence at the family's home in Dunham-on-the-Hill near Frodsham, on 23 November 2023.

Kaili-Jayne McGowen said three-year-old Cooper was not just a much-loved family pet, but also acted as a therapy dog to her two oldest children Freddie and Theo, who have autism and ADHD.

Cooper the Cocker Spaniel therapy dog has been missing for more than 8 weeks Credit: Family photo

"He's an integral part of our family," Kaili-Jayne McGowen told ITV News. "He's amazing, and he's incredibly intuitive.

"He's a massive source of emotional support and physical support for my boys who have additional needs.

"We have a lot of sensory issues with the boys, Cooper assists with that.

"He'll help the children with getting up in the morning - that can be very tricky; going on the school run; general mood elevation, and he'll also prompt if there is any risky behaviour."

"Cooper will help Theo, he just takes the brunt and he's a massive crutch for all the children, he's immeasurable in their life and him not being here has been really tough."

Cooper is a therapy dog for 9 year-old Theo who has autism and ADHD Credit: Family photo

There have been no sightings of Cooper since he went missing, except for one report of a dog matching Cooper's description, being put in the back of a black 4x4 on the day he disappeared.

The family fear he may have been taken, and have been using the services of a local missing pet charity, Bindi's Lost and Found Pets, to help in their search.

The local community has also rallied around, helping to knock on doors and spread the word on social media.

They have also offered a £2,000 reward for help in getting him back.

Cooper isn't just a much-loved family pet, but is a therapy dog for Theo and Freddie who have additional needs Credit: Family photo

"Cooper was a huge emotional and physical support for my boys", says Kaili, "There's not enough awareness of the role therapy dogs play in the lives of those with mental health conditions and anyone with additional needs.

"To our family he's our soul mate, he makes everyone feel good.

"My children have really struggled since Cooper went missing."

Theo, Faith, Freddie and Jenson with their therapy dog Cooper, before he went missing Credit: Family photo

Kaili-Jayne says Christmas was particularly difficult as her four children had all asked Santa to bring Cooper home.

"That was our Christmas wish," says Theo aged 9. "We didn't really want any presents, but in the morning, we were devastated to see Cooper wasn't there.

"It just feels like there's a hole in our hearts."

Theo's brother Freddie, 10, added: "Hopefully whoever's got him will bring him back to our home because our lives are ruined without him".

Kaili-Jayne has emailed every veterinary practice in the country with Cooper's microchip details in the hope that they can trace him.

She says they won't give up until they find him.

"I hope whoever does have him is looking after him and loving him the way that he would be loved by us," she said.

"But ultimately he is our dog and we need him home."

Anyone with any information on Cooper's disappearance, or where he may be, can contact Bindi's Lost and Found Pets on 077692 00153 or 07748 171515.