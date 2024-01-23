Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports political correspondent Andrew Misra spoke to Barry Laycock about his civil action attempt

A survivor of an IRA bomb attack says he is determined to face former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams in court - which could bring hundreds of terrorist attack victims "closure."

Barry Laycock was thrown off his feet when a bomb was detonated outside the Arndale shopping centre in Manchester - the UK's biggest mainland bomb since the Second World War.

The blast, which happened on Saturday 15 June 1996, left the former British Rail worker with such severe leg and back injuries he had to take early retirement.

"I'd worked for the company for nearly 40 years", Barry said. "The impact it had when I had to retire on health grounds was absolutely devastating.

"It not only impacted my life, it impacted my family life, friends and financially. I still had a small mortgage on the house. For eight years it was hand to mouth."

Barry explains the impact that the IRA bomb in Manchester has had on his life.

Barry believes the long-term impact of the IRA bomb contributed to his wife Christine's death in 2010 and "robbed" his grandchildren of having a "normal granddad."

Nobody has been charged in connection with the attack but he and two other claimants believe Gerry Adams was an IRA leader and responsible for the bombing.

Barry, who lives in Yorkshire, has been told by the High Court that he can take legal action against the former Sinn Féin leader - but as an individual, not as an IRA representative.

The civil action is seeking symbolic damages of just £1 as "it's not about money, it's just that we want closure. We want it to be put to bed, once and for all."

Mr Adams has consistently denied being a member of the terrorist organisation.

The devastation left after a bomb was detonated near the Arndale centre in Manchester, 1996. Credit: PA Images

"It's about closure for 1,500 to 2,000 people that have never had any help or representation from the government", Barry explains.

"I want this - whether Mr Adams is proven guilty or not - to bring closure for those people."

Barry is among two other men injured by UK mainland bombings in the 1970s and 1990s wanting to bring claims against Mr Adams for “vindicatory purposes”.

Mr Laycock, John Clark, a victim of the 1973 Old Bailey bombing in London, and Jonathan Ganesh, a 1996 London Docklands bombing victim, all claim that Mr Adams “acted together with others in furtherance of a common design to bomb the British mainland” and was “directly responsible” in various roles within the IRA for decisions made to place devices in 1973 and 1996.

At an earlier hearing in November, Mr Adams, who denies the allegations, asked Mr Justice Soole to throw the case out.

