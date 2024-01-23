A road where a couple died after they became trapped in their car which was driven into flood water could finally reopen after almost six months.

Grandparents Elaine, 76, and Philip, 77, Marco died in hospital after being pulled from their submerged Mercedes on Queens Drive, in the Mossley Hill area of Liverpool.

The road has been closed since the incident, in August 2023, after Liverpool City Council said it would take 'appropriate action' to determine what happened.

But it could now reopen after new flood sensors were installed - with testing set to take place on 23 January.

Officers at the scene in Mossley Hill. Credit: Jason Roberts/Liverpool Echo

Alongside the sensors, signage and barriers have also recently been installed on the road, which has been known to flood often.

The sensors will measure water levels and provide data on the flow of water getting through, the information will be able to support future maintenance of the road.

Two barriers have also been implemented before and after the Queens Drive bridge which will be triggered when there is an alert from the sensors.

Liverpool City Council expect to be in a position to reopen the road once testing results have been analysed.

The couple's car was submerged in heavy flooding in south Liverpool. Credit: Jason Roberts/Liverpool Echo

Elaine and Philip Marco died after becoming trapped in their vehicle a week before their 54th wedding anniversary.

At the opening of the inquest into their deaths, senior coroner Andre Rebello said Liverpool City Council, Network Rail and United Utilities needed to answer questions.

The inquest heard emergency services were called after 21:20 BST to Queens Drive by members of the public reporting that an occupied vehicle was submerged in water.

Emergency services found the body of Mrs Marco, who was given first aid before being taken to hospital.

The couple's car was then located and Mr Marco was also found, who was treated at the scene before also being taken to hospital.

Flowers left at the scene. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Mr Rebello said the "complex investigation" would take time and needed to look at how United Utilities maintained drainage and sewage around the scene in Mossley Hill.

A spokesman for the water firm said the flooding was not caused by a burst pipe.

The inquest will also examine how Network Rail managed drainage from the bridge on to the road.

There are also questions for Liverpool City Council, who are the relevant highways authority, the inquest heard.

Mr Rebello said: "Clearly there are questions that will need to be answered with regard to the highway authority, the system of work, maintenance of the road, vigilance with regard to inclement weather."

The coroner added there should be inquiries into past incidents on the road, which had been flooded on several occasions, and the "lessons learned from previous experience".

The retired couple, who were previously described as "very dedicated and devoted grandparents", ran a local catering firm.

A preliminary inquest hearing is set to continue on 27 February.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...