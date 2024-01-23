A 30-year-old man has died following an "altercation" at traffic lights between two men travelling in separate cars.

The incident happened shortly before 1:40am on Tuesday 23 January 2024, at the A34 Kingsway junction with Parrs Wood Lane to Queensway, in East Didsbury, Manchester.

The victim was assaulted and despite the best attempts of emergency services at the scene, he was taken to hospital where he passed away from his injuries a short time later.

Greater Manchester Police say his family have been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers.

An 18-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the victim and suspect are thought to have both been travelling in separate vehicles along Kingsway leading up to the incident.

At a traffic light, an altercation occurred, and the suspect has left the scene in their vehicle.

Investigations are underway at the scene Credit: MEN media

A silver Mercedes, which appears to have a smashed passenger-side window, is at the centre of the forensic activity.

Significant road closures will remain in place on Kingsway in both directions for some time whilst officers continue to conduct enquiries at the scene, which are likely to impact travel journeys for several hours.

Detective Inspector Alex Wilkinson from GMP’s Major Incident Team said:"We understand that an incident of such seriousness like this will cause shock to the local community and further afield, and I want to provide reassurance that an investigation has been launched to understand what has happened fully and identify all those responsible swiftly.

"Whilst the motive for this is not clear at this stage, we do believe the incident to be isolated.

"I appreciate the road closures in place are impactful on people’s travel, particularly for those going to and from work or school on this route, but would ask the public for their patience and understanding as the closures are required to allow for extensive enquiries to take place safely.

“You may notice an increased visible presence in the area, and officers are there to listen to any concerns and assist people making travel journeys, particularly those travelling by the Bee Network at the East Didsbury tram stop.

“Anyone with information, or who believes they may have CCTV or dashcam footage, which could assist with our investigation is asked to come forward by calling 101 and quoting log 166 of 23/01/2024. Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

DI Wilkinson added: "I’d like to thank the public for their cooperation and assistance so far and our thoughts as a force are with the victim’s family who have been woken up to such tragic news this morning.

They are being supported and have asked for privacy whilst they come to terms with what has happened."

