A man who stabbed a complete stranger more than 30 times as he was walking home from work has been jailed for life.

Michael Canning lay in wait in an alleyway before pouncing on his victim - who was on his usual 15 minute walk - with a knife carrying out a "ferocious and sustained" attack on 19 June 2023.

The 23-year-old then fled the scene, in Davyhulme, Manchester, while passers-by called an ambulance and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

After members of the public provided doorbell and private CCTV footage Canning was identified as a suspect, and arrested and charged within days.

During police interviews he denied having anything to do with the attack, but during a trial at Manchester Crown Court he said he had committed the attack "because he wanted to be arrested for something".

Canning was found guilty of attempted murder and sentenced to a minimum of 20 years.

Canning was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court

DS Phill Xavier of Greater Manchester Police (GMP)'s Trafford District said: "Firstly, I would like to extend our sympathy to the victim and his family.

"He and his family have been supported throughout the period since the attack by specially trained officers.

"This was a ferocious attack on an innocent man who was simply walking home from work, a journey no longer than 15 minutes and something he would do every day, except on the day of the attack, Canning was waiting for someone to hurt in an alleyway.

"After being arrested, Canning denied having anything to do with the attack. At court he claimed that he did not tell the truth in his police interview as he had not accepted what he had done.

"He claimed that he committed the attack because he wanted to be arrested for something.

"But Canning went out that day with a face covering, and used a convoluted route back to his home address to evade detection.

"I am pleased that the jury paid attention to all the evidence and have rightly found this violent offender guilty.

“Our investigators worked hard to bring Canning to justice and I hope this sentence goes some way to providing some solace to the victim and their family."

