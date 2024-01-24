Firefighters rescue frightened horse from ditch near Chester

A horse has been rescued by firefighters after it fell into a ditch near Chester.

The frightened animal was found stuck in water in a field off Seahill Road near Saughall on Tuesday afternoon.

Credit: Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service

Fire crews from Lymm and Bollington in Cheshire arrived to find the animal submerged.

However, after much hard work, they were able to pull it back up to safety.

Credit: Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service

The 28-year-old mare was checked over by a vet and was eventually taken back into the care of its owners. They say she's now doing well.