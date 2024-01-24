Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports journalist Simran Johal delves into the crisis in this special investigation

Local councils are warning that the government's drive to reduce the asylum seeker backlog is causing a new housing crisis.

A special investigation by Granada Reports has found that one council in the North West has resorted to providing sun loungers and airbeds in a former school to sleep rough sleepers, many of whom are refugees.

Salford City Council say the government's accelerated asylum process is "forcing people to sleep rough on the streets of Salford", and they've never seen demand like it.

When people are given refugee status, they are no longer eligible for asylum seeker accommodation, but there is nowhere to go.

As the government works to reduce the backlog of asylum seekers, some councils say it is creating a "new crisis", with migrants having nowhere to go and local government struggling to provide suitable accommodation.

Paul Dennett, The Mayor of Salford, says the government needs to understand the consequences of their policy.

"People have been given indefinite leave to remain here in the United Kingdom and what that then triggers is literally evicting people from their homes and then them turning up to the local authority to be processed under the Homelessness Reduction Act," he said.

"Here in Salford and across Greater Manchester, we already have a huge challenge with being able to move people on and we're unable to move them on because of the chronic under-supply of truly affordable housing."

On 20 December, Salford council opened up its welfare hub to provide help for those struggling to find accommodation over the winter months.

It has spaces available for 40 people, male and female, the majority of whom are refugees.

Paul Dennett added: "The government says they want to work with us, well come and see for yourselves the consequences of your decision-making because this is totally unacceptable in one of the richest and wealthiest countries in the world."

Jennifer-Anne Smith, from Loaves and Fishes - a homeless charity in Salford - says clearing the backlog has had negative knock-on effects.

She said: "At the moment, the Home Office and fast-tracking of refugees and asylum seekers has taking us to near breaking-point.

"Our demand is the highest it's ever been. In December, we recorded our highest ever number."

Osam, 18, is currently homeless having come to the UK from Sudan when he was just 16. Although he's been given leave to remain in this country, he has struggled to find somewhere to live, and has been going to Loaves and Fishes for a warm place to eat.

"I don't know how to explain, it's too difficult to me, I'm not happy, I have no friends, I feel alone," he said.

A government spokesperson said: "Once a newly recognised refugee is issued a biometric residence permit, they get 28 days to move-on from asylum accommodation.

" Support is also available through Migrant Help and their partners, which includes advice on how to access Universal Credit, the labour market and where to get assistance with housing."

The government also said it has provided £2 billion over three years to councils to help them tackle homelessness and rough sleeping.

