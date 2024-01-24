Police investigate suspected kidnapping in Tameside

Police are investigating a suspected kidnapping in Tameside after a man was attacked by a group of six men before being forced into a car

Officers were called out to Chester Avenue, in Dukinfield, at around 2am.

Greater Manchester Police received reports of a group of six men assaulting another man before forcing him into a silver BMW 4x4.

The car then made off in the direction of Yew Tree Lane.

Police have arrested five men - aged 23, 28, 32, 32 and 35 - on suspicion of kidnap.

They say two men may still be outstanding, and extensive enquiries are taking place to trace their whereabouts.

Detective Superintendent Gareth Jenkins, of GMP Tameside, said: “The priority here is to locate anyone else who may have been involved in the incident.

"This is a fast-moving investigation and whilst we already have five men in custody, officers are working around the clock and carrying out extensive enquiries to locate anyone else who might have been involved and to piece together the circumstances.

“I understand the concern this will cause in the local community, but I can assure you that we are treating it as targeted and isolated incident and believe there to be no wider risk to the public.

"We are appealing to any witnesses - or anyone with relevant information or footage (including CCTV, mobile or dashcam) - to make contact with police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 9262, quoting incident number 217 of January 24, 2024. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

