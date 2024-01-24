Sadiq Al-lami named as man killed at traffic lights after incident in Manchester

A man who was killed after an alleged altercation at traffic lights in Manchester has been named as Sadiq Al-lami.

On Wednesday, his family paid tribute to him, and said he ‘touched the hearts of everyone’.

A murder investigation was setup in the early hours of Tuesday after the incident at the junction near Parrs Wood on the A34 Kingsway in East Didsbury.

Mr Al-lami, who was 30, died a short time later of his injuries.

His family said; “Sadiq's warmth and love touched the hearts of everyone that he met. His love and laughter were contagious, and he was always full of life. Sadiq will be greatly missed and will never be forgotten.”

They are now being supported by specially trained officers.

On Tuesday an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said: "Greater Manchester Police received reports of a serious incident shortly before 1:40am this morning (Tuesday 23 January 2024) on the A34 Kingsway, at the junction of Parrs Wood Lane to Queensway, Manchester where a 30-year-old man was assaulted."He was taken for treatment and despite the best attempts of emergency services at the scene and in hospital he sadly passed away from his injuries a short time later. His family have been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers who have been deployed.

"Following an immediate investigation and extensive enquiries, an 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning."The victim and suspect are thought to have both been travelling in separate vehicles along Kingsway leading up to the incident. At a traffic light, an altercation occurred, and the suspect has left the scene in their vehicle."Significant road closures will remain in place on Kingsway in both directions for some time whilst officers continue to conduct enquiries at the scene, which are likely to impact travel journeys for several hours."

Enquiries are ongoing into this incident and anyone with information, or who believes they may have CCTV or dashcam footage, which could assist detectives is asked to come forward by calling 101 and quoting log 166 of 23/01/2024.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be dialled anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Details can also be submitted direct online using the dedicated Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) by clicking here.

