Seventy five years of panto at Ulverston's historic Coronation Hall

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Correspondent Paul Crone

There have been shouts of "It's behind you" and "Oh yes it is!" at The Coronation Hall in Ulverston since 1948.

The Coro as it is known locally is the cultural heart of the Cumbrian town and this year the Ulverston Pantomime Society is putting on its 75th show.

'The Snow Queen' is on this week at the historic venue which is now back under the management of Westmorland and Furness Council after previously being run by a social enterprise.

Bob Needham, who plays the Dame and is chairman of the society, said: "So many provincial theatres have gone to the wall over the last five to ten years and there was a real worry that the Coro would as well."

"Times remain challenging, especially financially, but there is no lack of enthusiasm within the society to progress through the next 75 years from the youngest performer of about six years old to the oldest who is over 60 years their senior.

75th annual panto at Coronation Hall in Ulverston Credit: ITV Granada

"The society is pleased and proud to return to The Coro with our 75th production of The Snow Queen. As was in 1948, and the first pantomime, we are delighted to still be performing at the beautiful Coro 75 years later.

"This fabulous theatre is our spiritual home and we all adore looking out from the stage to a theatre full of laughing children and their parents."

Laurel and Hardy in Ulverston

The Coronation Hall holds a special place in the town's history.

It once played host to Laurel and Hardy. Stan Laurel was born in the town and in May 1947 the comedy superstars visited the town.

Laurel and Hardy on Coronation Hall balcony in Ulverston

Amateur footage captured the pair standing on the balcony of Coronation Hall waving at crowds of delighted fans below.

Bob Needham said: "The fact that it has so much history around Laurel and Hardy and particularly Stan is just another part of the Coro's background and the people who've walked these halls."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...