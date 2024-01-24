Storm Jocelyn destroys wall of house in Heywood

People living on a street in Heywood, Greater Manchester were evacuated after the end wall of a house was destroyed by Storm Jocelyn.

Residents on Siddall Street say they were suddenly woken up after hearing an 'almighty' bang in the middle of the night.

Bricks from the gable end of a terraced house continued to crumble and fall to the ground, even landing on top of a car and part of the house next door.

Storm damage on Siddal Street in Heywood Credit: MEN media

The drama unfolded shortly before 1am, as fire crews raced to the scene and cordoned off the road and the affected residents were evacuated.

Those living in the house involved remain unable to return due to safety checks being carried out by surveyors, it is understood.

Next door neighbours Luke Balicki, who lives in the adjoining house with his wife Jasmine and daughter Heidi, were suddenly woken up by the noise at around 12.45am. Minutes later, the emergency services arrived on their street.

"I have never heard a bang like it in my life," Luke said. "When I tell you the house was shaking, it really was. We were in bed and all of a sudden there was this huge bang, like it was coming from outside.

"I didn't think anything of it at first as I couldn't see anything from out the front window. Then I heard next door shouting so I went out and that was it."

Luke said the tumbling bricks landed onto the neighbour's car on the driveway, part of a canopy roof and also their fence.

Luke, his wife and daughter, along with the family living in the house involved, were then welcomed into another neighbour's house living across the road until around 4am, when they went to stay with loved ones.

"The fire brigade were here within minutes and stayed until about 4," Luke added. "I was thinking of my Mrs and my daughter; we just wanted to get well away from the property. We were all in shock.

"Luckily nobody was hurt. Bricks and mortar can be rebuilt and replaced, but lives can't be brought back."

Another neighbour, said he heard an 'almighty thump'. He said the bricks 'just kept crumbling' as the strong gusts of wind continued to batter the region overnight."I have just come back from holiday and have jet lag, so I was sat in the lounge and just heard this almighty thump. My wife came downstairs and we thought a tree must have fallen over onto our drive.

"We looked out the window and saw the wall had blown down. The wind caught it and it just kept crumbling. They [the residents] came across to us at about 12.45 and stayed with us for a few hours because the fire service said the building was unsafe. They have gone to stay with their families.

"The woman who lives there with her son was as white as a sheet. Everyone was just in shock."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...