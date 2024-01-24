Storm Jocelyn: Tree falls onto railway tracks closing Liverpool station

A Liverpool train station is closed after a tree fell onto the railway tracks due to strong winds from Storm Jocelyn.The incident has caused travel disruption on the Merseyrail network.

Train services to Hunts Cross have been cancelled and a rail replacement bus is running instead.

It has caused major disruption on the Southport and Hunts Cross lines between Liverpool Central and Hunts Cross.

There are also issues being reported towards Liverpool Lime Street, as an object in the overhead wires is blocking services from Manchester Oxford Road.

Tree on the track has stopped rail services to Hunts Cross station in Liverpool Credit: Liverpool Echo

It is the second storm to hit Liverpool in a week, as Storm Isha caused chaos across the country with strong winds.

The yellow wind warning is in place for Merseyside currently and will run until 3pm today.Forecasters report that people should expect that some roads and bridges may close and damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.

Merseyrail has already confirmed that services are suspended between Liverpool Central and Hunts Cross due to a tree on the line at Aigburth.Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “Although this system will be a step down relative to Storm Isha, with the damage and clean up still underway, we could potentially see more impacts from Storm Jocelyn."He added: "Wind gusts are expected to reach 55 to 65 mph across northwestern Scotland while there is potential for winds to gust to 75 to 80 mph in a few places, in particular exposed parts of the Western Isles and coastal northwest Scotland early on Wednesday morning.”

