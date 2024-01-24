Play Brightcove video

Report by Granada Reports Sports Correspondent Mike Hall

A teenage boy from Lancashire has been crowned as the World Junior Jetski champion.

15-year-old Sam Wilson has returned home to Southport after competing in Thailand, where he was able to secure the World Series title in the junior 14-15 ski four stroke lites class.

Whilst he's still too young to drive on land, he's very much at home on water!

Sam competed in the final round of the Jetski World Series in Thailand Credit: Sam Wilson #68 Racing

From the moment he first boarded a Jetski he believed he was destined for great things... and now he's the Junior World Champion!Sam says he's thankful for all the support - he said: "I first started when I was seven. I used to go round in circles on this lake. I enjoy the speed of it and adrenaline.

"I was just hooked from the word go."Sam, who's from St Anne's, travelled to Poland, France, America and Thailand in the World Series - finishing top of the leaderboard to take the crown.

Sam, who's from St Anne's, proudly shows his winning trophy Credit: Sam Wilson #68 Racing

It's come as no surprise to those who've supported him on his journey who say there's one ingredient that sets Sam apart from the rest.Chris Atherton says Sam works hard, and has 'Dedication, pure dedication'.

Chris said: "Wanting to go out in all conditions - snow, rain, sunshine.

"There's times in the summer we've had car headlights on all banks of the lake in the dark because it's hard work getting him off."With limited prize money and sponsorship, Sam's success has only been possible thanks to the financial backing of his family who spend thousands getting him - and his Jetskis - to competitions.Steven Wilson says: "Yeah I don't add it up, it's not the cheapest thing to do. He's so passionate about it, it's all he thinks about 24 hours a day.

"He deserves my full support."

Credit: ITV Granada

Now Sam will combine his GCSE studies with his bid to win more titles - but the challenge gets tougher now.Sam says he's looking forward to the challenges ahead: "Yes next year I'll be in the novice class, the lower end of the adults, a lot harder but I'll give it my best."You can catch Sam in action in the British Championship here in Preston in April and then again in Crosby in June as he continues to make waves in the world of watersports.

