An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of man who was attacked at a set of traffic lights in South Manchester.

Police were called to a junction near Parrs Wood on the A34 Kingsway in East Didsbury in the early hours of Tuesday 23 January 2024.

Sadiq Al-lami, 30, was found at the scene with serious injuries.

He died a short time later, despite the attempts of emergency services at the scene and at hospital.

Noraiz Kamal, 18, has now been charged with murder and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates Court on Friday 26 January.

Police at the scene on Kingsway Credit: MEN media

Detective Inspector Alex Wilkinson of GMP Major Incident Team said: "Our thoughts remain with Sadiq’s family who continue to be supported by specially trained officers and are aware of the progress being made in this investigation.

" As a result of our enquiries, a male has been charged with murder, however the investigation is still in its early stages.

"There are still a number of people who we believe were present at the scene that we would like to speak to and we continue to appeal to anyone with information about Sadiq’s death to contact police.

" Vehicles involved in this incident had been driving at high speed near Parrs Wood on the A34 Kingsway in East Didsbury at around 1.30am.

"We would ask that anyone who believes they may have CCTV or dashcam footage, or witnessed anything which could assist us to come forward by calling 101 and quoting log 166 of 23/01/2024.

" Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be dialled anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Details can also be submitted direct online using the dedicated Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) by clicking here.