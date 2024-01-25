Electricians working on the Bramley Moore Dock stadium walked off site yesterday due to "issues over pay and working overtime".Several electricians working on the new Everton FC stadium claim around 150 members of staff had walked off the site yesterday, Wednesday, January 24, at 3.30pm.

One electrician, who asked to remain anonymous, claimed this was due to issues with pay and not being paid for working overtime:

"We are the most skilled trade on the site, but are paid the least.

"We want to see a fair uplift in our pay.

"A substantial number of colleagues walked off the site today."We are local, skilled tradesmen.

"We just want to support our families.

"We are giving our blood and guts for the stadium site."We are walking off the site at 3.30pm as that is when we have worked our legal eight hours.

"We are doing everything correctly.

"We are human beings in a skilled job, we want to be paid correctly."

The electrician said this is being done without official union representation.

Trade union Unite previously claimed construction firm Laing O'Rourke stopped its officers entering the stadium site to speak with workers, but Laing O'Rourke denied the claim.Protests were also held in August 2022 regarding union representation, with Laing O'Rourke again saying it "recognises and supports the rights of the workforce to join a trade union".A second electrician claimed calls for a pay increase "had been ignored" and this was them "taking a stand".

The man, who has worked on the site for around six months, claimed the issues have been ongoing for several weeks.He added electricians from three sub-contractors were "all singing from the same hymn sheet" regarding the walk out.

He added they would walk out again today at 3.30pm in protest and would continue to do so until the alleged issues had been addressed.Laing O'Rourke has been approached for comment regarding the electricians' claims but the contractor declined to comment.

Everton FC referred the issue to Laing O'Rourke.It's understood Laing O'Rourke has full control of the design and build of the stadium and will hand over control of the site to Everton FC ahead of the club's move.

Everton FC confirmed the club would move to the new stadium for the start of the 2025/2026 season.