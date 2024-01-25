Around £48,000 has been raised in tribute to a 14-year-old boy from Greater Manchester whose body was found after he went missing.

Relatives of Luke Howe have launched a fundraising campaign for his school so that 'something positive' will come from his tragic death.

Luke, 14, went missing from his grandparents' home in Hale, Trafford, just before 6.15pm on Thursday, January 18.

His body was found after extensive searches of the nearby River Bollin on Friday afternoon,(19th January).

Luke had been described by police as "very vulnerable" due to having learning difficulties.

His family want to use money to build a play area at his school, Brentwood College - in his memory.

Writing on the page, his aunt Jessica Howe said: "Brentwood is an outstanding school for SEND pupils with additional needs and we are hoping to fundraise for new soft play for the school."

She added: "In his sister’s words, there was nothing he loved more."

Within hours of the page going live, almost £30,000 was raised in less than 24 hours.