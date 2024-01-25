An NHS trust has paused visiting at two hospitals due to an increase in patients with influenza.

The Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said due to a rise in cases of influenza and to minimise the risk of transmission at its hospitals, it is immediately pausing visiting to the following areas:

All adult acute inpatient areas

Ellesmere Port Hospital

Sue Pemberton, Acting Director of Nursing and Quality and Acting Assistant Chief Executive Officer at the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said:

"The high number of flu cases that have come through our doors is indicative of a high number of flu cases in the community.

"We are one of several Trusts in our region currently experiencing very high levels of demand, as the cold weather leads to rising levels of ill health.

"Preventing the spread of flu is a top priority for us, which is why imposing restricted visiting is the right thing to do to protect our patients.

“We know this will be frustrating for those wanting to see their loved ones, and I would like to reassure them that while this is a difficult decision for us to take, it is necessary because we must protect our patients.

"We will be frequently monitoring and reviewing the situation and will inform you of any further changes to visiting via our website and social media channels.”

How can you find out more about changes to visiting arrangements?

The Trust adds: "We will announce any further changes to our visiting arrangements on our webpage and our Facebook page.

"This will include announcing when we reopen visiting.

To find out how to help prevent influenza spreading or how to manage the symptoms please visit the NHS website here."