A man who stabbed a 15-year-old boy to death in a row over a stolen moped is due to be sentenced on Friday 26 January.

Dylan Bragger was found with multiple stab wounds on Digmoor Road, Skelmersdale just after 9pm on 29 June 2023.

Despite emergency services best efforts, Dylan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lancashire Police say he had been subjected to a brutal attack and had sustained a minimum of 23 sharp force injuries to the head, neck, chest, back, abdomen and arms.

Felipe Diglio Figueiredo, 28, of Birleywood, Skelmersdale rang police at 9:30pm that night to hand himself in, before armed officers arrived to arrest him.

Investigations revealed the movements of Figueiredo, who witnesses say confronted Dylan and another man over a dispute involving a stolen motorbike.

CCTV caught him as he left his home on the evening of the murder, after receiving a text message stating that the motorbike stolen from his property the previous evening had been sighted on the Birleywood estate.

Figueiredo would later say he stabbed Dylan "a few times" in self-defence.

The jury at Preston Crown Court rejected that claim, after hearing the volume and extent of Dylan’s injuries as well as being shown evidence that was inconsistent with Figueiredo’s recollection of the attack.

Figueiredo was found guilty of murder and will be sentenced on Friday 26 January.

Figueiredo will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Friday 26 January Credit: Lancashire Police

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Fallows, of Lancashire Police's Major Investigation Team, said: "This is an utterly tragic case in which a 15-year-old boy with his whole life ahead of him has had that abruptly snatched away.

"My thoughts are with Dylan’s family and friends at what must be an extremely difficult time.

"I know this is a heartbreaking tale of events that has also rocked the local community and though clearly nothing can bring Dylan back, I’m pleased that the guilty verdict will bring the family some much-needed closure.

"Knife crime has no place in Lancashire and we will do all we can to spread the message that one decision to carry a knife, like in the case of Felipe Figueiredo, can not only take a life in the most ruthless of ways, but it can also destroy your own."

