Preston North End footballer pleads guilty to assaulting woman on holiday

A Preston North End footballer has admitted assaulting a woman in a hotel in Spain.Finlay Cross-Adair, 19, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm at Preston Crown Court.

During the attack, Cross-Adair kicked the woman to her face, causing a cut to her lip.

The couple were on holiday with Cross-Adair's family in June 2023 when the attack took place.Cross-Adair, who lives in Grimsargh, initially denied the attack and was granted bail on the condition he trained at the club six days a week and did not enter Longridge.

However he changed his plea on Wednesday 24 January.Judge Ian Unsworth KC handed him an 18 month community order with 150 hours unpaid work and 15 days rehabilitation activity requirements.

He must also take part in a Building Better Relationships program.Cross-Adair, who is a boyhood supporter of Preston North End, has been training with the senior side since September 2022.

He made his debut as a substitute against Stoke City and came on as a substitute against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.He signed his first professional contract with Preston North End in December 2022.

