RSPCA save buzzard that was hit by car on the M6

A buzzard that was rescued by the RSPCA after it was hit by a car on the M6 in Cheshire has been successfully released back into the wild after five weeks of rehabilitation.

The female bird of prey was first spotted by drivers on the northbound carriageway near Knutsford Services at about 2pm on 14 December and initially reported to the Highways Agency.

They were unable to find her so they contacted the RSPCA for help.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Helen Chapman located the buzzard and caught her after police temporarily halted the northbound traffic at around 7.30pm that evening.

The stunned buzzard was stranded by a wall next to the central reservation and is thought to have been clipped by a vehicle.

On Friday 19 January, she was re-released by Helen after more than five weeks in the care of Wild Wings Birds of Prey, a specialist rescue and conservation centre at Risley in Warrington, where she was placed in a rehabilitation pen with another buzzard to complete her recovery.

Helen said: “The buzzard may have been scavenging on road kill when she was clipped and she was fortunate not to be injured or even killed as she was next to the central reservation for quite a few hours. I used a pole and a net to catch her - I didn’t want to get too close in case I panicked her and she tried to fly over the wall and into traffic on the other side.

“It’s probably only the third time in my career that police have closed a motorway for me and that was to rescue a swan and a deer. Nevertheless, we’re extremely grateful they did and to the Highways Agency for alerting us and providing assistance.

“Wild Wings Bird of Prey were initially a bit concerned about her sight, but thankfully she was given the all-clear. Our thanks go to them, they did an amazing job, and it was wonderful to be able to re-release such a beautiful bird and see her fly off happily.”

M6 motorway where buzzard was stranded Credit: RSPCA

Carole Rose, Director of Wild Wings Birds of Prey, said: “We were pleased to be able to help and we’d like to thank everyone who was involved in the rescue and to Helen for bringing the buzzard to us.”

