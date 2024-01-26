A "talented dancer" has died after suffering a severe allergic reaction from reportedly eating an incorrectly labelled cookie.

Órla Baxendale, 25, died from anaphylactic shock after eating the snack that did not say it contained peanuts.

Órla - who moved to New York from Lancashire to pursue a dancing career - ate the product from a grocery store while in Connecticut.

The dancer carried an EpiPen with her, and although it was used at the time of the incident, it did not save her.

The batch of cookies, Vanilla Florentine Cookies, has since been recalled from grocery store chain Stew Leonard's.

Órla Baxendale's EpiPen was used, but the young dancer still died from anaphylactic shock on 11 January. Credit: Instagram/@orla_baxendale

In a family tribute her sister, actress Ciara Baxendale, says she was "honoured to say that this girl is my sister, she was just so cherished by everyone".

She added: "[Órla] aimed for the stars and truly deeply lived for her dreams every day of her life.

"She was so unique and special, there never was anyone like her and there never will be.

"It is just incomprehensible that allergies can take lives and it’s a tragedy and a living nightmare that they do.

"Please, please educate yourself and everyone around you about anaphylaxis, how to use epipens and how to spot the warning signs for severe allergic reactions.

"I wouldn’t want this to happen to any other family, the pain we feel for her absence we will never have the words for."

Credit: Ciara Baxendale / Instagram

The family's legal team confirmed Órla's death on 11 January 2024.

"It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that we, at Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf, confirm the tragic passing of Órla," a statement said.

"Órla, a talented dancer, was just 25 years old when her life was cut short due to anaphylactic shock resulting from a severe allergic reaction.

"Órla’s passing stemmed from an unfortunate incident involving the consumption of a cookie manufactured by Cookies United and sold by Stew Leonard’s, which contained undisclosed peanuts."

Credit: GAIR, GAIR, CONASON, RUBINOWITZ, BLOOM, HERSHENHOR

Born in East Lancashire, Órla moved to New York to pursue a career as a dancer.

In a statement via Instagram, her management company, go2talent, said she will never be forgotten.

She was "an exquisite ballet, contemporary, and Irish step dancer" who was the "embodiment of enthusiasm, strength, and beauty", her online obituary reads.

Meanwhile, Ms Baxendale's former dance schools say they are "deeply saddened" by her death.

Academy of Northern Ballet

"We’re sorry to hear about the passing of our former student Órla Baxendale.

"Órla was a much-loved student on our CAT programme for six years.

"Our deepest condolences are with her family and loved ones at this sad time.

"Órla trained and competed in Irish Dancing from a very early age.

"Her love of dance led her to train at the Academy of Northern Ballet and Elmhurst Ballet School."

Órla Ruth Baxendale graduated from Elmhurst Ballet School in 2018.

Elmhurst Ballet School

"A radiant force both on and off the dance floor, she embodied a thirst for life that was truly captivating.

"Her authenticity and ability to stay true to herself resonated with all who had the privilege of knowing her, and she had a remarkable gift for lighting up any room she entered.

"Her exceptional talent has left a lasting impression, ensuring that her legacy as both an artist and an individual will be fondly remembered at our school.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to her family and friends.

For those in need of support, please do not hesitate to reach out to the school.

With Love from Elmhurst x

Órla then moved from to New York in 2018 to train as a scholarship student at The Ailey School.

Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan Cafferelli called Ms Baxendale's death "a heartbreaking tragedy".

He said his state agency was working with local and federal officials as well as other states in an effort to "prevent a similar tragedy from occurring in the future".

Growing up, Orla attended Westholme School in Blackburn.

In a tribute, they spoke about her "charismatic smile and her happy, kind-hearted nature," adding:

"This weekend we received the tragic news of the passing of former student Órla Baxendale.

Órla joined Westholme in 2010, brightening the corridors with her charismatic smile and her happy, kind-hearted nature."