Jurgen Klopp has announced he is stepping away from his "fairytale" role as Liverpool manager at the end of the season - a moment which will bring to an end another successful chapter in the club’s history.

Klopp arrived at Anfield late in 2015, vowing to change "doubters to believers" in his first press conference.

He was tasked with bringing silverware back to the club - and he has succeeded with six trophies during his eight-and-a-half-year reign.

With four still to play for in this campaign, and currently sitting top of the Premier League, there is every chance he could get more.

Here we take a look back at Klopp's biggest Liverpool moments.

Winning the Champions League

Liverpool claimed the Champions League trophy for the sixth time in 2019 with their victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Goals from Mo Salah and Divock Origi gave them a 2-0 win over Spurs and saw them crowned the champions of Europe.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lifts the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final in 2019 Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images

Winning the English Premier League for the first time in the club’s history

The Premier League title is perhaps the one which matters the most to Liverpool fans.

Thirty years of waiting for a league title finally came to an end in 2020, after several near-misses.

Sadly, because of the coronavirus pandemic, no fans were in the stadium to celebrate the success, which was confirmed when nearest rivals City lost at Chelsea. Klopp’s men won 32 of their 38 games that season.

Liverpool's stunning semi-final comeback against Barcelona

Klopp's team defied all odds to blow Barcelona away at Anfield in 2019, securing a spot in the Champions League final.

They pulled off the unthinkable, and it was quite possibly one of the game's greatest-ever comebacks.

After a 3-0 battering at Camp Nou in the first leg, Liverpool's hopes of reaching the Champions League final were slim.

But the Reds turned the game around beating Barcelona 4-0 in front of home fans at Anfield, sending them into the final for the second successive season.

Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring Liverpool's third goal of the game at Anfield. Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images

Smashing Manchester United 7-0

One of the German's most memorable games as manager has to be their 7-0 thrashing of rivals Manchester United in the 22/23 season.

The derby clash at Anfield saw the Reds secure their biggest-ever win in the history of the fixture, with goals from Salah, Gakpo, Firmino and Núñez.

It also saw Mohamed Salah become the club's record Premier League goalscorer with 129 goals, passing Robbie Fowler.

2022 FA Cup win - the first in 16 years

The Reds got their hands back on the trophy for the first time in 16 years by beating Chelsea in a nail-biting penalty shootout after a goalless draw at Wembley.

Klopp's side beat Chelsea 6-5 on penalties, with Alisson Becker saving Mason Mount's strike and Kostas Tsimikas scoring the winning kick.

The Reds had previously been FA Cup winners in 1965, 1974, 1986, 1989, 1992, 2001 and 2006.

Alisson Becker's injury-time header against West Brom

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker was in tears after he scored a dramatic header in the 95th minute to beat West Brom 2-1, keeping the club's Champions League dream alive.

They were close to dropping two crucial points in the race for the top four before Alisson provided the special finish.

The Brazilian goalkeeper burst into tears on Klopp's shoulder after securing the injury-time winner.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson embraces manager Jurgen Klopp after his stunning header. Credit: PA

Another special moment for a Liverpool goalkeeper was the League Cup in 21/22, where the Reds' regular reserve, Caoimhin Kelleher, scored the decisive penalty for an 11-10 success over Chelsea.

And not forgetting the Reds' UEFA Super Club win in 2019 - another final, another penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea. This one coming in Istanbul after a 2-2 draw following extra time between the winners of the Champions and Europa Leagues.

Klopp also helped the Reds win the Community Shield in 2020 and the Club World Cup in 2019. He's won a total of six trophies during his time at the club so far.

