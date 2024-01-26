A motorist who ignored warnings his eyesight was not good enough to drive, has been jailed after he knocked down and killed two women in Southport.

Glyn Jones, 68, was told by his optician and GP on several occasions that his vision was well below the standard required for driving a vehicle but he did not inform the DVLA or insurers.

Jones from Blackgate Lane in Tarleton was driving his Audi A3 when he hit friends Marie Cunningham, 79, and Grace Foulds, 85, as they crossed the road in Southport, Merseyside, on November 30 2021. He later failed a roadside eye test.

Both pensioners were taken to hospital from the scene in Lulworth Road, but died in hospital from multiple catastrophic injuries.

Grace Foulds (left) and her friend Marie Cunningham were knocked down after attending an afternoon social club Credit: Liverpool Echo syndication

Jones was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to seven years and four months in jail, said Merseyside Police.

He was also banned from driving for nine years and 10 months after he pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, police added.

The court heard that Jones suffers from a "progressive condition", advanced keratoconus, in both eyes which was "first diagnosed in excess of 10 years prior" to his most recent examination in July 2019. Despite this, he told Merseyside Police that he had had his eyes tested in September 2021 and "there had been no issues".

Sentencing, Judge Neil Flewitt KC said: "They were great friends, and they have left behind children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and many other family members and friends - they lived good and fulfilling lives, finding comfort in their religion. They were on their way home from Tuesday 2 o'clock club, where they socialised with each other and their many friends."The judge said that Ms Cunningham and Ms Foulds had left their loved ones with "many fond memories and great joy", but added: "Tragically, that joy has been replaced by sorrow and a feeling of being cheated of their presence at family events which will now feel empty. All of that is your responsibility, Glyn Jones."You made the selfish and grossly irresponsible decision to drive when you knew it was not safe for you to do so. For that, you must now be punished.

The judge said Grace Foulds and Marie Cunningham died because of Glyn Jones selfishness Credit: Liverpool Echo syndication

"There is nothing that I can say or do that will fill the void in the lives of the family and friends of Grace Foulds and Marie Cunningham. I can only hope that everyone affected by this case will understand that my task is to impose a sentence in accordance with the law."The sole cause of their deaths was your dangerous driving. The reason you hit them is because you simply did not see them."That much is clear from the fact that you did not brake. The reason you did not see them is equally clear."There is some evidence that, after the collision, you drove over the body of Marie Cunningham. Even if you did, I am satisfied that it was not a deliberate act done in an attempt to avoid the consequences of your actions."The reason you did not see Grace Foulds and Marie Cunningham was that your eyesight was so bad that you should not have been driving. I have no doubt that you made a deliberate decision to drive, knowing that it was unlawful and unsafe for you to do so."You took a chance, and in so doing you gambled with the lives of other road users. That was selfish and irresponsible."You are a married man with adult children, and you have worked all of your life holding responsible positions. I accept that you do now regret what happened."

In a statement issued through police, Ms Cunningham’s family said: “On the 30th November 2021 we lost a woman that cared more about helping her friend across the road than getting herself home. Doing what she did best, helping others.“

"Over the last two years, we have lived and breathed the trauma, grief, frustration, anxiety, but most of all, the sadness and loss of our beautiful mum.“

"This tragedy was unnecessary and avoidable, through selfishness, recklessness, a clear disregard for the law and the safety of others on the road we are all here living this trauma today.“

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper, lead investigating officer, said: “This is an extremely sad case in which two women lost their lives and our thoughts, sympathies and support very much remain with both families.“

Police said it was a long and complicated investigation involving analysis of the eyesight records of Mr Jones by an expert optometrist, who concluded his eyesight was not fit for driving, indeed it was so bad he would not have been able to see the steering wheel.