A teenager has been arrested after several young people fell ill and required hospital treatment from smoking contaminated vapes.

Police say the 16-year-old boy was arrested in Morecambe, in Lancashire, on 25 January on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.

He has since been released under investigation.

The youngsters were all students at schools and colleges in Lancaster and Morecambe and had become ill in recent weeks.

Lancashire Police say it received reports all fell ill after smoking the contaminated vapes which could contain amphetamine and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

It prompted a warning by the force to parents of the dangers of unregulated vapes.

Officers believe the vapes could contain dangerous Class B drugs, including amphetamine and THC. Credit: PA

Supt Craig Kelshaw, said: “We are urging parents to be vigilant after a number of young people were taken ill after smoking vapes believed to contain illegal drugs.

“The legal age to use and purchase vapes is 18, however, we know that they are being sold to young people via social media, and these are then being taken into schools and colleges.

“Not only is this a health issue, but those possessing and supplying illegal drugs could be committing criminal offences.

"We are working closely with local schools and partners to share information and intelligence."

Cllr Michael Green, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing, added: "We are very concerned about the latest spate of young people becoming ill after using vapes believed to have contained illegal drugs across Lancashire.

“We know that our young people are obtaining these substances often via social media and using them in school settings.

"Vaping illegal and unknown substances carries significant health risks including becoming immediately unwell, loss of consciousness and even risk to life and we urge everyone to do their utmost to be vigilant and aware of the very significant dangers.

"If you are concerned about a young person using drugs and vapes, please contact specialist support charity We are With You via their website or on 0808 164 0074.

"We have also responded to the Government consultation in support of stronger national action to address the unscrupulous marketing of vapes that are targeted at our young people."

Anyone with information about the supply or use of these illegal vapes should contact Lancashire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.