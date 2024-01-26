The world of football has been left stunned by the shock announcement by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The 56-year-old German has admitted he is “running out of energy” having led the club to six major trophies since taking charge in October 2015.

Reacting to the news former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said he hopes Klopp can “go out with a bang”.

Carragher, who made 737 appearances for the Reds, posted on X: “This news was always going to be a body blow to the club whenever it came.

“I just thought it would be another few years away. What a manager, what a man, let’s go out with a bang Jurgen!”

Former Liverpool midfielder Ray Houghton said Klopp’s Anfield achievements were “phenomenal”.

“There was no sign whatsoever that he was going to make the decision that he’s made and obviously, it’s absolutely huge," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"What he’s done for this club and his time being in charge, nothing short of phenomenal.

“To get them back winning the league, getting them to major finals, getting that pride back in the football club, the joy of playing for Liverpool.

"It’s been absolutely incredible and the football they’ve played has been a joy to watch. It’s going to be one hell of a pair of shoes to fill.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Ray Houghton said Klopp’s Anfield achievements were “phenomenal”. Credit: PA Images

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel, who succeeded Klopp when he left Dortmund ahead of joining Liverpool, said he was still trying to “process” the news when he was asked about it at his pre-match press conference, but added: “Kloppo is one of the best coaches of all time.

"He’s always managed to influence an entire club at all his clubs. It’s huge news.”

While former England player, Gary Lineker, reacted to the news on his social media saying "Wow. Huge news. What an incredible job he’s done."

Klopp’s Manchester United counterpart Erik ten Hag hailed the “amazing job” the German had done on Merseyside.

“He has made an era there. He built the club, he brought the club back I think where they belong, so congratulations on that,” the Dutchman said.

“He has done an amazing job in Liverpool.”

Ten Hag said he could understand Klopp starting to feel as though his energy was running out, adding: “Nine years is a long time. The Premier League is very intense, in combination with European Cup football.

“When you’re in (post for) nine years it’s a long period, so I can understand that he is running out of energy. That is one of his arguments to step down.”

Meanwhile, fans too, have reacted with surprise and disappointment.

The Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance called it "sad news".

Posting on X, they said "We all knew this day would come and was never going to be easy.

"Thank you for the memories, let's hope there are more to come this season."

Liverpool fan, television presenter and Olympic gold medallist Sam Quek changed her social media profile picture to a photo of her standing below a mural of Klopp.

Broadcaster Colin Murray said: "Only Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley stayed longer as Liverpool manager post WW2… and Paisley only just.

"And like them, Jurgen ‘got’ Liverpool. A time to simply say Thank You. So many amazing memories and hopefully a few more this season! Thanks Kloppo!"

Singer Songwriter Jamie Webster, who's from Liverpool, said he would never be able to repay Klopp for what he had done for him and his career.

"All I’ll say is that Jürgen Klopp is a better human being than he is a football manager - and that’s saying something in itself, because I think he’s the best football manager in the world," he said.

"I hope I speak on behalf of everyone when I say that as fans we owe him everything, and he owes us nothing. Forever Jürgen."

The former Chief Crown Prosecutor for the North West, Nazir Afzal praised his leadership.

"You don’t have to support Liverpool (I don’t) & don’t have to know anything about football (I don’t) to appreciate how good a leader Klopp is and how much he will be missed."

Whilst ITV presenter and broadcaster Charlene White joked that it would be difficult to "break the news" to her children when they came home from school.

Meanwhile Liverpool fan site Anything Liverpool called for a statue of Klopp to be erected outside Anfield.

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.