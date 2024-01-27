A building is "showing signs of collapse" after a huge fire in Liverpool city centre.

Firefighters were called to Fox Street at 2:18pm on Saturday and arrived to find a four-storey building, measuring 100 metres by 50 metres, "well alight".

Footage posted on social media shows the extent of the blaze.

Emergency services are in attendance at the scene with a cordon in place.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said: "The incident has been divided into sectors, with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus fighting the fire with main branch hoses.

"The building is showing signs of collapse and fire crews are evacuating buildings.

"The incident is ongoing. Please avoid the area. Residents and businesses nearby should close windows and doors.

"If you have an existing health condition, keep medicines nearby and if any ill effects occur dial NHS 111 for advice."

