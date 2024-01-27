A man has been injured after a shooting inside a house in Liverpool.

Armed police were called to reports of gunshots at a property on Eaton Road, West Derby at 9:25pm on Friday 26 January.

A number of offenders, dressed in black with their faces covered, are reported to have tried to force their way into an address.

A man, in his 20s, who was inside the house, suffered a minor injury to his foot. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and did not need to be taken to hospital.

The offenders are believed to have arrived and left in two cars.

A police cordon remains in place at the scene as we continue the investigate the incident.

Crime scene investigators are carrying out forensic examinations and officers are conducting CCTV and house-to-house enquiries.

Merseyside Police say it was a targeted attack Credit: ITV Granada

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Dalton from Merseyside Police said: "The investigation is in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has taken place, but indications suggest this was a targeted incident.

"Gun crime causes a huge amount of fear and harm in our community and we will do everything in our power to find the people responsible and bring them to justice.

"We are committed to taking such weapons out of our communities and, rest assured, if you tell us where they are being stored we will take action.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident on Eaton Lane, or has any information which could help us with our inquiries to come forward.

"I would also like to appeal to any motorists who were in the area and may have captured the incident on dashcam footage, or residents with doorbell cameras we have not already spoken to to get in touch."

Anyone who has information which can assist our officers in finding the people responsible can call 101 or DM @MerPolCC on Twitter or 'Merseyside Police Contact Centre' on Facebook quoting reference 24000121289. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.