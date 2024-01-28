Liverpool see off Norwich in first match since Jurgen Klopp’s exit announcement

Anfield’s long goodbye to Jurgen Klopp began with a comfortable 5-2 FA Cup fourth round victory over Norwich.

The Liverpool boss, who on Friday announced his departure at the end of the season, sat in contemplative mood as the Kop belted out ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ before kick-off.

It was followed in the first minute by a rendition of ‘I’m so glad that Jurgen is a Red’.

But the German will have been pleased the focus returned to the pitch immediately afterwards.