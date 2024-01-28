Merseyside Police say they are investigating the cause of the huge fire in Liverpool on Saturday 27 January.

Emergency services were called to reports of the fire at a disused building on Fox Street, shortly before 2.20pm.

There were no reports of any casualties.

In a statement, Chief Inspector Jon Smith said: “While the cause of the fire will not be determined until the building is safe enough for fire investigators from MFRS to examine the scene thoroughly, our officers have begun preliminary enquiries in the area.“CCTV is being examined and potential witnesses spoken to in order to ensure any investigative opportunities are not missed.“It should be stressed that these enquiries are being carried out as a precaution and that no cause has yet been established.“That being said, if there is anyone who has any information about how this fire could have started, we would ask them to contact police so that we can assess all information and work with MFRS to create a full picture of what happened.“If you have any information, DM @MerPolCC on X or call 101 quoting reference 476 of 27 January.”

Jose Garcia, 41, who is originally from Spain but has lived in Liverpool for 20 years, described the blaze as “the biggest fire I have seen in Liverpool”.

Mr Garcia, a secondary school teacher, said: “It was scary. I only noticed the fire when it had already started and (was) going strong.

“It was a relief to check it was a warehouse or building site, not a block of flats, it could have been devastating.

“(It is) the biggest fire I have seen in Liverpool, with huge, thick, black smoke going up into the city.”